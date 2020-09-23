I won’t accept profiling of Nigerians as criminals in SA– High Commissioner Bala

Kabiru Bala was addressing protesters outside the Nigerian Embassy in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon.

PRETORIA – The Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa on Wednesday that he would not allow Nigerians to be profiled as criminals in South Africa.

Kabiru Bala was addressing protesters outside the Nigerian Embassy in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon.

Several organisations and ordinary citizens called for mass action against illegal immigrants and what they call the abuse of South Africans’ diplomacy.

The group also marched to Zimbabwe's embassy under the hashtag: #PutSouthAfricaFirst"

Bala said while he welcomed the memorandum and the issues raised by demonstrators, it was unfair that only nationals from the West African country were targeted during Wednesday's protest.

“I am telling you that we don’t accept the profiling of Nigerians as criminals. I will never accept the situation where you will tell me all Nigerians are criminals in this country. That is unacceptable – I will never accept it.”

