Hawks seize documents from EC municipality related to alleged fraud of over R20m

Several companies were awarded tenders to build and maintain roads and for the design of a community hall.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have seized documents at a Cradock municipality believed to be linked to allegations of fraud and corruption amounting to over R20 million.

Officers descended on the Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality on Tuesday.

The investigation stems from the alleged flouting of procurement processes.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase explains: "These companies were allegedly paid in full for the service provided during the financial year of 2017/2018, yet the work on all projects were only partially rendered and this indicated that these projects were allegedly used to siphon off municipal funds."

No arrests have been made.

