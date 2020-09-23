Golden Arrow staff threaten strike over 'changes' to employment conditions

On Tuesday, staff members held a demonstration at the Arrogate Depot in Montana.

CAPE TOWN - Unions representing Golden Arrow workers have threatened to go on strike over what they've called changes to employment conditions.

According to the two unions, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union, the bus company sent a letter outlining new conditions of employment as of 1 August.

Numsa’s Vuyo Lufele said that Tuesday’s demonstration was just a warning shot as workers prepared to go on strike once they had decided on a date.

“We’re already in possession of the strike notice. Leadership will be meeting to deal with logistics because we have to do the balloting first before we can serve them with a notice and go on strike.”

Lufele said that workers were unhappy, adding that according to the letter, all employees would be paid the industry minimum rates.

He said that almost everything would be on minimum rates, including overtime and pension funds.

“For instance, an artisan that earns around R176,76 per hour will move to R100 and there is a mess that is happening at Golden Arrow and they never consulted with us, they just told us.”

But the company denied this, saying that the dispute only related to a new remuneration structure for promotional positions and did not affect employees in their current positions.

