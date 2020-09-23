EWN Weather Watch: A fine and sunny Heritage Day expected across SA
Your EWN Weather Watch update for Thursday, 24 September 2020.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africans can look forward to a fine and sunny Heritage Day on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.
WESTERN CAPE
It will be cloudy with fog in areas over the south-west and south coastal areas in the morning, but otherwise sunny and warm weather can be expected across the province.
Capetonians can expect a maximum high of 21°C, and George a high of 25°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/dXAmV2eXKp— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 23, 2020
GAUTENG
The province can expect a fine and sunny public holiday, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Joburgers can expect a high of 28°C, the mercury in Pretoria will rise to 30°C, and Vereeniging 28°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/ahyOWV2wlt— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 23, 2020
KWAZULU-NATAL
Fine and warm weather is expected across the province, but it will be hot in areas in the north.
Durbanites can expect a high of 30°C, while in Richards Bay and Newcastle the mercury will peak at 33°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/x9hICHO3Ow— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 23, 2020
For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.