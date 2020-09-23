20°C / 22°C
EWN Weather Watch: A fine and sunny Heritage Day expected across SA

Your EWN Weather Watch update for Thursday, 24 September 2020.

Picture: Ant Rozetsky/Unsplash
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans can look forward to a fine and sunny Heritage Day on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.

WESTERN CAPE

It will be cloudy with fog in areas over the south-west and south coastal areas in the morning, but otherwise sunny and warm weather can be expected across the province.

Capetonians can expect a maximum high of 21°C, and George a high of 25°C.

GAUTENG

The province can expect a fine and sunny public holiday, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Joburgers can expect a high of 28°C, the mercury in Pretoria will rise to 30°C, and Vereeniging 28°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Fine and warm weather is expected across the province, but it will be hot in areas in the north.

Durbanites can expect a high of 30°C, while in Richards Bay and Newcastle the mercury will peak at 33°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

