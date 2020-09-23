East London man handed life sentence for raping daughter

The convicted child rapist started sexually abusing his 15-year-old daughter in December 2018 and the abuse continued for several months.

CAPE TOWN - An East London father has been sentenced to life in prison for repeatedly raping his teenage daughter.

The man was punished this week.

The Zwelitsha Regional Court had heard that he'd threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

When the teenager fell pregnant, her father ordered her to have an abortion but she was already five months pregnant.

She eventually confided in a family member who reported the abuse to a social worker.

It led to her father's arrest last August.

During the trial, the girl testified that he'd raped her almost on a daily basis when they were alone at their home.

