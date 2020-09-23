‘Dysfunctional’ SAPS to blame for Nathaniel Julies’ killing, argues lawyer

Jeff Maluleke told the Protea Magistrates Court on Wednesday that his client Caylene Whiteboy should be granted bail.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal counsel for one of the accused in the Nathaniel Julies case on Wednesday conceded that while an innocent life was lost, the police service - which he described as dysfunctional - was to blame.

Whiteboy was among the three police officials implicated in the killing of the Eldorado Park teenager. All the accused applied to be granted bail.

#NathanielJulies It's day 2 of the bail hearing. The lawyers for Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo will give their address. #justicefornathaniel KM pic.twitter.com/fWNxgy0gyw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2020

They faced charges which include murder, defeating the ends of justice, and being in possession of unlicensed ammunition.

Julies was shot just metres outside his home in August, sparking widespread outrage in the community.

Angry residents called for an overhaul of the policing system, with some saying officials were working in cahoots with criminals in the area.

