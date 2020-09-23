Double-life sentence for NC man convicted of killing girlfriend, son welcomed

Michael Pietersen was found guilty of killing both his girlfriend and son in Windsorton in May last year.

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police have welcomed a double-life sentence handed down to a convicted killer.

Michael Pietersen was found guilty of killing both his girlfriend and son in Windsorton in May last year.

He was arrested hours after the bodies were discovered and remained in custody until his sentencing.

Michael Pietersen (36) has been sentenced for killing his 18-year-old girlfriend and 18-month-old son.

Their bodies were discovered in a veld in the town north of Kimberley.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Sergio Kock said: “The acting provincial commissioner commended Detective Constable Zamile Mgwevu of Windsorton SAPS detective for a meticulous and a job well done having the killer behind bars and having a safe community.”

Pietersen also received a further five years imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice which, will run concurrently with his two life sentences.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.