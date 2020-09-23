Cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies remanded in custody until Monday

The lawyer for one of the accused argued that the dysfunctional justice system was to blame for the death of the 16-year-old boy.

SOWETO - Three Eldorado Park police officers implicated in the killing of Nathaniel Julies on Wednesday were remanded in custody until Monday.

Simon ‘Scorpion’ Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy, and Voster Netshiongolo were back in the Protea Magistrates Court for day two of their bail application.

The trio stand accused of killing Julies in August and then trying to tamper with evidence.

Whiteboy’s lawyer, Jeff Maluleke, boldly said the State’s case to deny her bail was weak, saying his client was cooperating with the State so far.

The State argued that releasing the three officers on bail would disturb the public peace as the Eldorado Park community was angry. But Maluleke said his client – who fired the fatal shot – could not be punished for the acts of the community.

“Incarceration on its own it’s a punishment. And should have been punished for observing the law. That means our society would have now deviated from protecting people who are observing the law against those that are disrespecting the law,” he said.

Maluleke said his client had no previous conviction or pending cases against her, and was therefore eligible for bail.

