Copper thieves target Heideveld library, damage caused sets back reopening

CAPE TOWN - The Heideveld library has been vandalised by thieves resulting in the facility being unable to reopen as planned next week.

Earlier this week suspects gained access to the facility through the roof and stole copper pipes, resulting in excessive water damage.

It comes as the city has reopened another 24 libraries, allowing more communities to make use of the drop and collect service under eased COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

It brings to 54 the number of these facilities across the metropole that provide the service.

The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien: "The facilities play an important role in our communities as knowledge and learning centres and although we cannot open the doors to our libraries for a walk-in service due to the national COVID-19 alert level 1 regulations, we can at least borrow and returns books at our favourite libraries."

There will be a demarcated drop zone at the facilities where patrons can place their books.

The material returned will be quarantined for 72 hours before it's handled by staff and returned on the system.

