Cop says co-accused ordered her to shoot Nathaniel Julies and cover it up

Caylene Whiteboy claims that fellow officer 'Scorpion' Ndyalvane even offered to pay her legal fees if she corroborated his version of events.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing one of the police officers in the Nathaniel Julies murder case said that one of the co-accused ordered his client to shoot the teenager and tried to orchestrate a cover-up.

The two, along with Voster Netshiongolo, are expected back in the Protea Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Julies (16), who had Down syndrome, was shot and killed last month just metres away from his Eldorado Park home.

Whiteboy has accused Ndyalvane of not only instructing her to shoot Julies but also to hide what happened.

Her lawyer, Jeff Maluleke, read Whiteboy’s testimony: “I mention that my group commander, who is also applicant number one in this matter, offered to pay for my legal fees should I opt to tailor my version of events. But I refused. In addition, there have been four incidents of death threats to my life by drug lords around Eldorado Park and I reported this to my superiors, including the station commander, but nothing has been done about that to date.”

But Ndyalvane's lawyer Paul Leisher said this was a desperate move by Whiteboy: "With respect, she’s a desperate lady. She’s entitled to have her say when she wants to have her say. But what evidence, besides what she’s saying right now, to protect herself?"

On Tuesday, the court heard the State's argument.

The case continues on Wednesday morning.

