Cele ‘grateful’ no residents harmed in shootout with Boksburg CIT heist suspects

Five suspects were shot and killed while two others were arrested in Klipportjie on Wednesday afternoon after police followed tip offs and foiled a planned cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele said they were grateful that no residents were hurt in Wednesday's foiled cash-in-transit heist in Dawn Park.

The Minister was meeting with community members on Wednesday evening, after a shootout claimed the lives of five suspects.

Two other robbers were arrested after police were notified of the crime.

Authorities managed to recoup some of the money that had been stolen, along with four firearms and three suspected stolen vehicles.

#sapsHQ Sedibeng TRT & EMPD respond swiftly to #CIT robbery in Dawn Park near springs in Gauteng this morning, 5 suspects have been fatally wounded & 2 are in custody. 4 unlicensed firearms, ammunition & undisclosed amount of money were also seized. TMhttps://t.co/AxB5Fc19jw pic.twitter.com/IJmduXoCzp — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 23, 2020

The Minister said police were given a tip-off moments before the crime was carried out.

“The information was collected, and the police were on the track that this is going to happen. Then it happened, they ran and came here. The police pursued – then somebody opened fire against the police.”

Wednesday's robbery comes just two days after criminals carried out a cash-in-transit in Evaton.

[HAPPENING NOW] Police Minister General Bheki Cele is in DawnPark following a CIT take down that has led to the death of 5 robbers and two more suspects arrested for the alleged crime. He is now addressing the team responsible for the operation. pic.twitter.com/IAEMDZ159k — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) September 23, 2020

