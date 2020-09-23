20°C / 22°C
Cele ‘grateful’ no residents harmed in shootout with Boksburg CIT heist suspects

Five suspects were shot and killed while two others were arrested in Klipportjie on Wednesday afternoon after police followed tip offs and foiled a planned cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg.

Police Minister Bheki Cele (centre) and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole arrive in Dawn Park, Boksburg, on 23 September 2020 following a foiled cash-in-transit heist that claimed the lives of five suspects and let to the arrest of two other robbers. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Police Minister Bheki Cele (centre) and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole arrive in Dawn Park, Boksburg, on 23 September 2020 following a foiled cash-in-transit heist that claimed the lives of five suspects and let to the arrest of two other robbers. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele said they were grateful that no residents were hurt in Wednesday's foiled cash-in-transit heist in Dawn Park.

The Minister was meeting with community members on Wednesday evening, after a shootout claimed the lives of five suspects.

Two other robbers were arrested after police were notified of the crime.

Authorities managed to recoup some of the money that had been stolen, along with four firearms and three suspected stolen vehicles.

The Minister said police were given a tip-off moments before the crime was carried out.

“The information was collected, and the police were on the track that this is going to happen. Then it happened, they ran and came here. The police pursued – then somebody opened fire against the police.”

Wednesday's robbery comes just two days after criminals carried out a cash-in-transit in Evaton.

