Body of newborn baby found in dustbin in Vanderbijlpark
ER24 paramedics on Wednesday morning found the baby boy wrapped in two plastic bags and a sack.
JOHANNESBURG - The body of a newborn baby was found in a rubbish bin in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday morning.
Paramedics arrived on the scene outside of a residence on Poplar Street to find the local authorities already on site.
Medics found the baby boy wrapped in two plastic bags and a sack.
“Unfortunately, the baby had been dead for some time. Nothing more could be done by paramedics,” said ER24 paramedics spokesperson Russel Meiring in a statement.
“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”
