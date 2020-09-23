Body of newborn baby found in dustbin in Vanderbijlpark

ER24 paramedics on Wednesday morning found the baby boy wrapped in two plastic bags and a sack.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a newborn baby was found in a rubbish bin in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics arrived on the scene outside of a residence on Poplar Street to find the local authorities already on site.

Medics found the baby boy wrapped in two plastic bags and a sack.

“Unfortunately, the baby had been dead for some time. Nothing more could be done by paramedics,” said ER24 paramedics spokesperson Russel Meiring in a statement.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

