5 suspects shot and killed, 2 arrested following foiled cash heist in Boksburg

Authorities managed to recoup some of the money that had been stolen, along with four firearms and three suspected stolen vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG – Five suspects have been shot and killed during a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg.

Two additional robbers were arrested in this morning's incident at Dawn Park.

Wednesday's robbery comes just two days after criminals carried out a cash-in-transit in Evaton where eyewitness said a disclosed amount of money was taken.

The police's Brenda Muridili said authorities were notified of the incident through a tip-off.

“The Sedibeng tactical response team and Ekurhuleni SWAT team followed up on information which led to them to Klippoortjie on Carol Avenue. On arrival at the identified safe house, a shootout ensued between the suspects and the police. The national commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla Sitole has appreciated the collaborative efforts which resulted in the CIT related syndicate in the country.”

