2 men shot multiple times in car in Benoni

Paramedics said that they arrived on the scene on Snake Road on Tuesday afternoon and found a car riddled with bullet holes.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men have been killed in Benoni in what appears to have been a drive-by shooting.

Paramedics said that they arrived on the scene on Snake Road on Tuesday afternoon and found a car riddled with bullet holes.

The bodies of the two men, believed to be in their 30s, were inside the vehicle.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said: “Medics assessed the patients and found out both men had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of being alive. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known. Local authorities are on the scene for further investigations.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.