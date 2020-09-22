Zondo sets sights on senior FS officials involved in R1bn housing project

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has heard how the Free State was allocated R1 billion for low cost housing and that R400 million of that money was paid without any procurement or agreements.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission wants to find out if any senior Free State officials should be held accountable for the irregular expenditure from a R1 billion housing project.

Former Human Settlements HOD Nthimotse Mokhesi is set to continue testifying on the stand on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, he admitted that more than R400 million had been paid to suppliers before they delivered anything.

Evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius estimated that the money could have built 8,000 houses and Mokhesi agreed with him.

Pretorius told the commission that each of the irregular contracts should be investigated as there are allegations that some of these contractors are linked to officials.

Pretorius said junior employees were disciplined and others dismissed but no seniors took the fall.

Mosebenzi Zwane, who has been linked to similar modes of operation with the Vrede dairy farm and the asbestos project, was MEC of Human Settlements during that debacle.

