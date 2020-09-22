WC govt makes R27m available to help businesses mitigate impact of COVID-19

The province's Finance and Economic Opportunities Department said that the fund would provide help in the form of grants to both formal and informal businesses.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has made R27 million available as part of a business relief fund to try mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

The money is intended for small businesses.

MEC David Maynier said that the grants would be used exclusively to subsidise business expenses such as operational costs.

"We've been working hard to support businesses, especially small businesses, to open safely and responsibly so that we can save jobs and save the economy in the Western Cape."

