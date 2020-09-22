WATCH LIVE: Cele says several shebeens and taverns are breaking lockdown rules

Alert level 1 of the national lockdown came into effect on Monday, after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 16 September that the country would be easing restrictions that had been implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said he was concerned that some businesses were breaking lockdown regulations and exposing their patrons to COVID-19.

The minister, speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on law enforcement under level 1 lockdown, said police had come across several shebeens and taverns that were operating beyond the 10pm curfew under lockdown level 2.

“I also know that it is not only taverns that are breaking the rules, some restaurants and eateries are also flouting the rules putting their customers,” Cele said.

He also warned business owners against flouting lockdown regulations under level 1, saying they risked losing their operating licenses.

“I want to remind all the business owners who insist on flouting the rules, that the long arm of the law will catch up with you and will also lose your operating license,” he said.

Cele said police would continue to enforce the curfew under level 1, which begins from midnight until 4am. He said the sale of alcohol is permitted from 9am to 5pm weekdays.

