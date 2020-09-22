Turnkey365 appeals to ‘queer activists’ to vacate Camps Bay rental house

Seven people, calling themselves queer activists, operating under the hashtag #WeSeeYou, formally booked the house last week.

CAPE TOWN - Turnkey365 Villas and Apartment Management on Tuesday appealed to activists who occupied a luxury rental house in Camps Bay to vacate the building.

Tuesday was the second unpaid day. They took the action to draw attention to land and housing matters.

In a statement, the company said since March the tourism industry was negatively affected by the loss of income and subsequent negative revenue stream.

Turnkey365 Property Management said in order to protect staff and their families they had requested the current guests to vacate the property in Camps Bay by Thursday at 5pm.

