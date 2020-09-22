Swiss prosecutors call for Al-Khelaifi, Valcke to face prison in TV rights trial

The prosecution called for a 28-month sentence for Al-Khelaifi and three years for Valcke as their trial in the Swiss town of Bellinzona moved into its final days.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Swiss prosecutors have called for PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and ex-FIFA number two Jerome Valcke to face prison terms for alleged corruption in the attribution of World Cup TV rights, the Swiss agency Keystone ATS reported Tuesday.

The prosecution called for a 28-month sentence for Al-Khelaifi and three years for Valcke as their trial in the Swiss town of Bellinzona moved into its final days.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.