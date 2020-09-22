State argues against bail for cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies

The 16-year-old, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome, was shot in August - just metres away from his home in Eldorado Park.

SOWETO - The Protea Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard damning testimony in the Nathaniel Julies case.

Simon 'Scorpion' Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy, and Voster Netshiongolo were in court to apply for bail.

#NathanielJulies Simon Scorpion Nyalvane,Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo are in court in connection with the 16 year old's murder. KM pic.twitter.com/7UqRhECO3w — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 22, 2020

The 16-year-old, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome, was shot in August - just metres away from his home in Eldorado Park.

The court heard representations from lawyers for all three of the accused.

In their bail arguments, the police officers told the court that they did not pose a threat to society and that they were not a flight risk, especially because they had handed themselves over for arrest.

The State argued that releasing them on bail would cause an uproar in the community, which had already threatened widespread protests.

One of the defence attorneys said the courts could not allow themselves to be ruled by the community.

The matter was postpend to Wednesday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.