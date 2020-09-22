SIU says it’s ‘progressing very well’ in COVID-19 procurement investigations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tasked the SIU with investigating allegations of corruption that occurred during the procurement of goods and services during the national state of disaster.

CAPE TOWN – Spokesperson for the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Kaizer Kganyago says while it is not possible to discuss details of the cases under investigation pertaining to COVID-19 corruption, they are progressing well.

“The President is the custodian of that report and he has made the decision that he will release that at a specific time. We have indicated to him that we are progressing very well. The one that we have agreed on is the fact that in cases where we have outcomes, we are going to go ahead and deal with those outcomes.”

The President signed the proclamation in July and has told the SIU he expects interim reports every six weeks.

Kganyago said they gave President Ramaphosa the first report on 2 September and have met with him.

He explained how far the investigations have moved: “We were saying to him that we are looking at 700 companies, and the value of that at the time was round about R7.5 billion worth of contracts. But by saying that, we are not saying that all R7.5 billion is irregular, we are just placing the value of the contracts at the time we are looking at.”

