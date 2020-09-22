20°C / 22°C
SA's COVID-19 recovery rate holds steady at 89.3%

The Health Ministry says 725 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to almost 662,000.

FILE: A Doctors Without Border (MSF) nurse (C) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test during a Ministry of Health screening and testing drive in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown district of Johannesburg, on 14 May 2020. Picture: AFP
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thirty-nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,992.

The Health Ministry says 725 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to almost 662,000.

The recovery rate stands at 89.3%, meaning that over 591,000 people have so far recovered.

