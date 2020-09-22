SA's COVID-19 recovery rate holds steady at 89.3%

The Health Ministry says 725 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to almost 662,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Thirty-nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,992.

The Health Ministry says 725 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to almost 662,000.

The recovery rate stands at 89.3%, meaning that over 591,000 people have so far recovered.

As of today, the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases is 661 936 with 725 new cases identified. The cumulative number of tests done is 4 047 723 with 6 180 new tests done.

We report 39 more deaths. Total number of deaths is 15 992.

Number of recoveries is 591 208 #CoronavirusSA pic.twitter.com/dBoadYmwSS — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 21, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.