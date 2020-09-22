Ramaphosa calls for global transformation, inclusivity in UN address

Speaking at the 75th anniversary of the UN during an unprecedented time which forced around 200 countries' leaders to take the high-level meeting online, President Ramaphosa said that now was the time for the world to stand together.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the United Nations (UN) that the world must aim to create a transformed and inclusive future in the aftermath of the global coronavirus pandemic.

More than 31 million COVID-19 cases have been detected around the world since the outbreak was confirmed in Wuhan, China last year.

The global death toll is fast approaching the one million mark, with concerns that Britain is heading into a second outbreak.

Speaking at the 75th anniversary of the UN during an unprecedented time which forced around 200 countries' leaders to take the high-level meeting online, Ramaphosa said that now was the time for the world to stand together.

"Global peace is not just about a world free of conflict, it is also a world free of poverty, inequality and underdevelopment. It is a world of inclusive economic growth and shared prosperity. It is a world where young people are able to grow and thrive and a world where women have equal rights and opportunities."

In the last few hours, South Africa has dropped to ninth place on the global COVID-19 scale as Spain has now recorded more confirmed virus cases.

