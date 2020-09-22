Police still hunting WC anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear's killer

The shooter fled the scene on foot, after firing the fatal gunshots outside Kinnear's Bishop Lavis home last Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting for the killer of Western Cape cop Charl Kinnear.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole then ordered the activation of a 72-hour plan to bolster attempts at securing the gunman's arrest.

It's understood that the Hawks are leading a multi-disciplinary team probing the murder of detective Charl Kinnear.

A group led by forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan has now stepped forward to offer a R1 million reward for information that could help with the investigation.

He said that the case needed to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

"What we have here is a really decent, hard-working honest cop who is going about his job with passion and pride and he gets gunned down in the prime of his life. It's not going to be allowed to go unanswered."

As part of the Western Cape's anti-gang unit, Kinnear was involved in several high-profile cases relating to the gang underworld.

