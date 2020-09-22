Police investigate after man (38) shot dead in Hanover Park

Officers said another man was wounded in the incident.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police were investigating the murder of a man in Hanover Park.

The 38-year-old victim was gunned down, and another man wounded, on Monday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said: “We have opened cases of murder and attempted murder for further investigation. Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer or alternatively the crime stop number.”

