Police investigate after man (38) shot dead in Hanover Park
Officers said another man was wounded in the incident.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police were investigating the murder of a man in Hanover Park.
The 38-year-old victim was gunned down, and another man wounded, on Monday afternoon.
Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said: “We have opened cases of murder and attempted murder for further investigation. Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer or alternatively the crime stop number.”