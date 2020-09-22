Police hunting truck driver who fled scene of deadly KZN crash

A fuel tanker crashed into a minibus taxi after the driver allegedly failed to stop at a crossing. The incident has claimed the lives of at least 12 people.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for a truck driver who fled the scene of Tuesday morning's fatal crash in KwaZulu-Natal that has claimed the lives of at least 12 people.

A fuel tanker crashed into a minibus taxi after the driver allegedly failed to stop at a crossing.

Several people have been injured and have been rescued from the wreckage.

The police's Thembeka Mbele: "A truck driver who failed to stop at a stop sign fled the scene and is still being sought by police. Cases of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving as well as failure to stop after an accident have been opened for investigation."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.