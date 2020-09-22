Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Diepsloot, Alex among 30 GBV hotspots in SA – Cele

The Minister said the crimes rife in these communities include rape, human trafficking, domestic violence and attempted murder.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele said Delft, Nyanga, Mitchels Plain, Khayelitsha, Alexandra and Honeydew were among 30 areas identified at gender-based violence hotspots.

On Tuesday, Cele gave details of the police's response to the implementation of the level 1 lockdown.

He said extra resources would be dedicated to these areas.

The Minister said the crimes rife in these communities include rape, human trafficking, domestic violence and attempted murder.

He said among the interventions that would be implemented was ensuring that police stations in the hotspots have victim friendly rooms and have a special desk to deal with GBV cases.

“We are aware that the identification of these hotspots does not mean that GBV-F is only limited only in these places. This is why provinces are strongly encouraged to look at their own localised hotspots and ensure that victim centre services deliver in all corners of the country.”

The abuse and murders of women, children and queer people in South Africa is among the highest in the world – with an inter-ministerial committee established to deal with the crisis.

Some of the other hotspots include Mfuleni, Orange Farm, Diepsloot, Mthatha and Kraaifontein.

WATCH: Bheki Cele briefing on policing under level 1 lockdown

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.