Nyanga CPF calls for more police resources after 4 people killed in shooting

CAPE TOWN - The Nyanga community policing forum is again calling for more police resources following a weekend of violence in the area.

Four men were been killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Crossroads.

The issue of police staffing levels in Cape Town and the Western Cape has been front and centre of late, with the local Community Safety Department putting staffing levels in the province at almost 10% lower than other provinces.

On Sunday evening, the five men were shot during a drive-by attack carried out by a group of men in a VW.

Nyanga community policing forum's Martin Makasi said that the community was furious as the area had become increasingly lawless and dangerous.

Makasi also said that with crime increasing, more resources needed to be deployed to the area.

"I want to see a situation where there is an increase in the visibility of police and law enforcement because people are travelling with illegal firearms in their vehicles to go and shoot [people]. This thing comes after another [shooting] that took place in Browns Farm, so we are concerned."

In June, two people died in a shooting incident in Lower Crossroads and four bodies were discovered in a home in another shooting on the same day.

Makasi said that politicians should talk less and do more so that residents could start feeling safer.

"We certainly hope that politicians will stop making crime a political football. They should rather work together to ensure that our communities are safe."

