Nehawu says it’s looking forward to meeting Ramaphosa to discuss grievances

Nehawu members protested outside the Union Buildings on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) said that it was looking forward to meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday to discuss their grievances.

Nehawu members protested outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday.

They want an 8% salary hike and better working conditions for front line staff.

The protest by Nehawu members appears to have forced government to listen to them.

They protested outside the Union Buildings saying that they were sick and tired of not being heard.

Nehawu’s Khaya Xaba said: “They delayed even giving us a response.”

During the protest, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu accepted a memorandum of demands.

“The only person who can deal with these issues properly and listen to what Nehawu has to say is our president.”

Health workers have warned that should their demands not be met, members will down tools to demonstrate how serious they are.

