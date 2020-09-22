NC man handed double life sentence for murder of girlfriend, 18-month son

Michael Pietersen (36) also received a further five years imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice, which would run concurrently with his sentence.

CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape man was handed a double life sentence in the Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley for the murder of his girlfriend and 18-month old son.

Michael Pietersen (36), who appeared in court on Tuesday, also received a further five years imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice, which would run concurrently with his sentence.

Pietersen was found guilty of murdering his 18-year-old girlfriend and their son.

The victims’ charred bodies were found in an open field in the town of Windsorton in May 2019. Police said both the deceased also had several stab wounds.

Pietersen was arrested hours after the bodies were discovered.

