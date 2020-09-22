Nathaniel Julies murder accused set to apply for bail today

Police officers Simon 'Scorpion' Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netsiongolo have been charged for the roles they played in 16-year-old Julies' murder and the cleaning up of the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nathaniel Julies murder case is expected back in the Protea Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Police officers Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netsiongolo have been charged for the roles they played in 16-year-old Julies' murder and the cleaning up of the scene.

The boy, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome, died last month after he was shot, allegedly by police officers, when he went to buy biscuits just meters from his Eldorado Park home.

The officers have alleged that he was caught up in gang violence but this has been disputed by the boy's family and the community.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy have been charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition and discharging a firearm in public.

Netsiongolo, however, has been charged with being an accessory to murder.

It is understood that he was sent back to clean the scene.

The community has called on him to turn State witness but during his appearance earlier this month, his lawyers said that he had made an admission of guilt.

The trio are expected to apply for bail this morning in the Protea Magistrates Court.

