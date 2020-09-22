Mpumalanga police arrest man (19) for murder of cousin (14)

The 14-year-old girl's body was found in a pit toilet after she went missing for several days over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the murder of his teenage cousin.

The 14-year-old girl's body was found in a pit toilet after she went missing for several days over the weekend.

Her family received calls from alleged kidnappers demanding ransom in exchange for her release.

The police's Leonard Hlathi said that investigators believed that more people may have been involved in this crime.

"We are still investigating this case because apparently he might not have worked alone, it could be that there are some people we will have to trace. Yesterday, he led us from pillar to post indicating that he wants to communicate with some people that he worked with but then he ran around without becoming specific."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.