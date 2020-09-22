Mboro: A lot of people claim they were scammed by Bushiri and want their money

The congregants said they had invested their funds in a forex commodity scam in 2017 during a seminar conducted by the self-proclaimed prophet at his Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG).

JOHANNESBURG - Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng on Tuesday appeared in the Pretoria High Court on behalf of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s former congregants who claimed they had lost money to a scam.

Speaking outside of court, Mboro said he was approached by the devotees to assist them to take on Bushiri and get him to pay back the money they had lost.

“It is not prophet Mboro versus prophet Bushiri. It’s Bushiri versus his own church members who were scammed money. A lot of people have been calling me [and] asking me to intervene,” Mboro said.

Bushiri also faces charges of fraud, money laundering, and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Two women recently came forward and said they were raped by the prophet.

