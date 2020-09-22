Mbalula horrified by KZN crash that claimed 12 lives

Several vehicles were involved in the collision on the R33 road in the KZN Midlands, including a fuel truck.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said he was horrified by the fatal crash in KwaZulu-Natal which killed 12 people.

Authorities confirmed that a heavily pregnant woman and her unborn baby also died at the scene.

Mbalula’s spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said: “Minister Mbalula has been left horrified by this collision. The gruesome nature of this crash and the subsequent loss of life are devastating. The minister sends his sincere condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this incident and he wishes the injured a swift and a full recovery.”

Meanwhile, police were still searching for the truck driver who failed to stop at the crossing after he fled the scene.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said a culpable homicide case was under investigation.

“A truck driver who failed to stop at a stop sign fled the scene and is still being sought by police. Cases of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving as well as failure to stop after an accident have been opened for investigation,” Mbele said.

