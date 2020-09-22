Komphela speaks on 'blessings and burdens' that await Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs

Hunt was appointed to the role on a three-year deal, replacing German Ernst Middendorp after he failed to win the Absa Premiership title despite leading until the last day.

JOHANNESBURG - Steve Komphela has warned Gavin Hunt of the pressures that come with coaching at Kaizer Chiefs.

Hunt was appointed to the role in early September on a three-year deal.

He replaces Ernst Middendorp after the German failed to win the Absa Premiership title despite leading until the last day of the season.

Komphela, who coached Chiefs between 2015 and 2018, said of Hunt’s appointment.

“It’s going to be very interesting,” he said on the 2020/21 season on Tuesday.

“First of all, I must take the opportunity to congratulate Gavin Hunt. He is a very close friend of mine, make no mistake. I don’t think, with utmost respect to all the available coaches in the country, there’s anyone more deserving. He deserves a shot as well, and his pedigree as well”.

Komphela went on to add that he is, “not going to tell Kaizer Chiefs supporters what to do. I’m not going to tell Kaizer Chiefs management what to do but all I can say in terms of football is that, maybe the best way to move forward faster, is to move forward with the one you have. Because if you want to move forward, with the one you have, at the back of the previous energy, you are complicating things”.

On Hunt’s pedigree in local football, Komphela said, “He’s thick skinned. He’s a big boy. He’s been in the league for years, so he just goes in, even though there will always be the review or reflection of the previous season. But there is nothing you can do about the previous season. It’s gone.”

Komphela admitted that the former Wits and SuperSport United mentor would have his work cut out in raising morale at the team after they were 18 minutes away from winning the 2029/20 league title.

“Now that energy of previous seasons, listen there was almost there, it was almost a matter of 30 minutes, and I felt so sorry for Ernst Middendorp. This is a thankless job. I felt sorry for Ersnt because who could ever go through that?

You are on top of the log for the whole season, convincingly so. You have a gap of double digits. With 30 minutes to go and then you lose it. I still respect him for the strength he portrayed by listen, that is part of the game. It could have happened to anyone one of us. However, that energy should not then be transferred to Gavin.

Komphela said of the job that awaits Hunt.

"However, if it gets transferred to him, Gavin must understand that blessings and burdens are cousins. He got blessed to be in that environment. top environment, professional but for whom much is given, much is expected. There is going to pressure like no other. It has been there with us. I have gone grey starting from there, it’s part of the job”.

