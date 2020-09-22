Julies death: Cop who fired fatal shot thought gun loaded with rubber bullets

Simon 'Scorpion' Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy, and Voster Netshiongolo were in court on Tuesday to apply for bail.

SOWETO - The Protea Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard how a police officer in the Nathaniel Julies case fired the fatal shot under the impression that her shotgun was loaded with rubber bullets.

The charges they face include murder as well as tampering with the crime scene.

Julies, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome, was shot in August - just metres away from his home in Eldorado Park.

All three officers said they did not try to evade arrest and they also did not pose a risk to society.

Ndyalvane’s lawyer told the court that his 23-year-old junior, Whiteboy, fired the fatal shot that resulted in Julies’ death. But Whiteboy’s lawyer, Jeff Maluleke, said his client did not intend on killing Julies, and so she should not be charged with premeditated murder

Maluleke said his client had only just completed her 12-month training course with the police and as a junior, she took instructions from her senior, Ndyalvane.

