Julies Case: Cop who fired fatal shot says she was threatened by co-accused

Simon ‘Scorpion’ Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo have been applying for bail in the Protea Magistrates Court where they faces charges related to the shooting death of Nathaniel Julies (16).

JOHANNESBURG – The officer accused of firing the shot that claimed the life of Nathaniel Julies has accused her fellow officer of threatening her if she did not corroborate his version of events.

Simon ‘Scorpion’ Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo applied for bail in the Protea Magistrates Court.

They stand accused of killing 16-year-old Julies last month and tampering with the crime scene to try and cover it up.

GALLERY: Three cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies apply for bail

In her affidavit, Whiteboy – who has been a police officer for just over a year – has told the court that she did not intend on killing Julies when she fired the shot.

Her lawyer Jeff Maluleke said she was simply acting on instructions from her senior, Ndyalvane.

“The basis of such a denial is that I merely acted on information from our group commander that the firearm was still loaded with rubber bullets, as I had just used it earlier. Unbeknown to me that it was now loaded with live rounds.”

She said she received death threats from Ndyalvane.

“My group commander, who is also applicant number 1 in the matter, offered to pay for my legal fees should I accept to change my version of events in line with his false version of events – but I refused.”

The matter has been postponed to Wednesday.

WATCH: Three cops implicated in Nathaniel Julies' death apply for bail

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.