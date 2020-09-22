JMPD officer recovering in hospital after being shot in the stomach

Malvin Maswanganyi was attacked in Lehae on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer is recovering in hospital after he was shot in the stomach.

His service pistol and his unmarked patrol vehicle were among the stolen items.

JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar said: “His car was found abandoned not far from the crime scene. His wallet was found the following day and no arrests have been made as yet.”

