GP ANC dismisses claims of division over probe into senior members in PPE saga

ANC Gauteng Secretary Jacob Khawe went to great lengths to explain that the party was not shielding anyone from accountability, by not accepting the intergrity committee report, but was merely ensuring that all due processes were followed.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has dismissed allegations of factionalism and favouritism following its decision to send the integrity committee back to the drawing board when it presented its report on three senior officials.

Health MEC Bandile Masuku, his wife Johannesburg MMC Loyiso Masuku, and Presidential Spokesperson Khusela Diko – who share close ties – were suspended following the awarding of a multimillion-rand tender by the health department to Diko’s husband.

However, when the provincial integrity commission presented its findings – the provincial executive committee (PEC) sent it packing – saying the report needed to be evidence-based.

ANC Gauteng Secretary Jacob Khawe went to great lengths to explain that the party was not shielding anyone from accountability but was merely ensuring that all due processes were followed.

* ANALYST: Don't expect much from ANC as Gauteng PEC meets

Following the revelations over the personal protection equipment (PPE) contracts in the province over a month ago, Premier David Makhura promised swift investigations and action – while the party gave its integrity commission four weeks to get to the bottom of the matter.

Yet, despite the commission’s findings which include serious indictments on MEC Masuku, the PEC was still not satisfied with the outcome – and Khawe said more work still needed to be done.

“We must admit that the intention of giving them a short time frame in line with the spirit of being held accountable immediately and urgency was put on the matter. We didn’t give them pressure for failure, but we ourselves were under pressure to come back to these comrades [and] society and close this matter and take necessary action.”

The three’s absence of leave has been extended by two weeks. However, the provincial government and the Presidency were yet to update the public on the results of their internal investigations.

The special investigating unit was also looking into irregular COVID-19 procurements in the province.

Listen for more on this

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.