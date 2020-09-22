EWN Weather Watch: A cloudy and warm Wednesday expected across SA

Your EWN Weather Watch update for Wednesday, 23 September 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service says most parts of the country can expect warm weather on Wednesday, with the northern provinces partly cloudy in the morning but otherwise fine and warm in the afternoon.

GAUTENG

Joburgers can expect partly cloudy conditions with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. A maximum high of 25°C can be expected in Joburg, the mercury in Pretoria will rise to 28°C and Vereeniging 26°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/M0TcUttkyf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 22, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

Capetonians and George residents can look forward to fine and cool weather conditions, with a high of 22°C and 20°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/6xhUcPck99 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 22, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

Durban will be sunny and warm with a high of 26°C, Newcastle 28°C, and Richards Bay 28°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/K2d6L8ltOp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 22, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

