EWN Weather Watch: A cloudy and warm Wednesday expected across SA

Your EWN Weather Watch update for Wednesday, 23 September 2020.

Picture: Supplied
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service says most parts of the country can expect warm weather on Wednesday, with the northern provinces partly cloudy in the morning but otherwise fine and warm in the afternoon.

GAUTENG

Joburgers can expect partly cloudy conditions with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. A maximum high of 25°C can be expected in Joburg, the mercury in Pretoria will rise to 28°C and Vereeniging 26°C.

WESTERN CAPE

Capetonians and George residents can look forward to fine and cool weather conditions, with a high of 22°C and 20°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Durban will be sunny and warm with a high of 26°C, Newcastle 28°C, and Richards Bay 28°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

