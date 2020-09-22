Eskom's De Ruyter says he's had no political interference since taking job

'I really can't complain about the lack of political support and also the flip side of that, political interference,' Eskom chief executive officer Andre de Ruyter said.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom chief executive officer Andre de Ruyter insists that since he took over the running of the utility there's been no political interference.

"I really can't complain about the lack of political support and also the flip side of the that, political interference. I've had zero political interference from Minister Gordhan. Obviously, he's a concerned shareholder, so he'll ask to be briefed from time to time," De Ruyter said.

He said that tackling the basic problem was where he started to try and repair Eskom and improve generating capacity.

"We start by tackling the issues one by one. You start by holding people accountable, you start by looking at the fundamentals."

Sporadic rolling blackouts and soaring debt are only some of the problems plaguing the power company.

De Ruyter said that he hoped that by next September, existing power plants would be producing more electricity.

Until then, he said that he was aiming to reduce load shedding.

LISTEN: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter talks load shedding, political support

