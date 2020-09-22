DAK Network calls on Namaqua Wines to remove Khoisan images from packaging

The DAK Network advocates for the rights and culture of the Khoisan people.

CAPE TOWN - A network advocating for the nation's Khoisan people wants Namaqua Wines to remove Khoisan branding from one of its liquor products.

The three-liter box wine is called Rain Dance and the box bears images of the Khoisan people, in the style of ancient rock paintings.

The DAK Network advocates for the rights and culture of the Khoisan people. It was founded in 2016 and derives its name from Khoisan icons Doman, Autshomao and Krotoa.

The organisation's interim chairperson, Danie Van Wyk, explained why they found the use of these Khoisan images problematic.

"The problem we have is the label that they use... the label depicting these figures... and we feel that's an insult to the culture of the Khoisan people and the traditions and that they have no respect for our culture and for these people by using it in their promotion for their wine."

Van Wyk said that they would be meeting with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) with the intention of laying an official complaint.

"I have spoken to Mr Chris Nissen, the commissioner in the Western Cape and we have set up a meeting with him and we will lay a formal complaint with him."

Namaqua Wines has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.