CoCT officials meet with Mitchells Plain community following Siqalo protests

Over the weekend, a group of Siqalo residents took to the streets, demanding houses.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town (CoCT) officials met with residents from a Mitchells Plain community on Monday night following protests.

Gatvol Capetonian's Fadiel Adams said that other Mitchells Plain locals shouldn't be held hostage by the action of others.

"We’re tired, we’ve been accommodative to these people. I can’t understand why we shouldn’t take this any further. I refuse to have my life and my freedom of movement and my children’s safety compromised by people protesting for houses when most of them have land elsewhere."

Ward councillor Elton Jansen said: "The protest action was not a service delivery protest. It was criminals who took to the streets and even the fact that they pushed over and damaged a wall is unacceptable."

