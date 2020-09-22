After hard lockdown halts weddings, couples rush to say 'I do' under level 1

Weddings these days will be monitored by COVID-19 safety officers, who'll be keeping a close eye on proceedings and watching guests on the dance floor to make sure that they abide by social distancing regulations and keep their masks on at all times.

JOHANNESBURG - The wedding industry has noted a spike in the number of couples taking advantage of the relaxed lockdown regulations.

After months of putting their marriages on ice, hundreds of couples have booked venues for their dream day to take place over the next few months.

However, there are strict COVID-19 regulations which are still in place.

This is the new norm for the wedding industry under lockdown level one and many of the couples who postponed their plans for half-a-year are now hoping to tie the knot under relaxed restrictions.

Safety officer Garth Kirkman said that guests would have to follow strict rules.

"That they are social distancing effectively and dancing 1.5m apart."

Meanwhile, wedding specialist Khali de Villiers said that the industry had seen a significant increase in wedding bookings for the next two months.

"You finding a lot of last-minute people who are taking advantage of level lockdown regulations."

Wedding experts said that they had to be strict with COVID-19 regulations to ensure everyone stayed safe and to prevent a second wave.

