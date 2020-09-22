5 survivors of fatal KZN crash in hospital ‘badly injured’, says MEC Ntuli

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a minibus taxi that was ferrying most of the passengers who were killed.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal MEC Bheki Ntuli said the car crash that left 13 people, including an unborn baby, dead was a blatant disregard of traffic laws.

Authorities have spent the day clearing up the scene after Tuesday's accident which was allegedly caused by a truck driver who failed to stop at an intersection near Wartburg.

Ntuli has told authorities not to rest until they find the truck driver who fled the scene.

“These people we understand they were from one word, and they were going to work. It is unfortunate that this happened. We know now that there are five people who have survived, they are in hospital, but they are badly injured.”

At the same time, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed his devastation over reckless and negligent driving in the wake of the fatal accident.

Mbalula's spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said: “As we enter October Transport Month and build up to the national taxi lekgotla, we continue to work towards to safer roads and appeal to all road users to work with government to that end.”

