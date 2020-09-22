12 people killed in crash between truck and minibus near Wartburg

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

JOHANNESBURG - Twelve people have died in a fatal crash between a truck and a minibus in KwaZulu-Natal.

Paramedics are still on the scene on the R33 near Wartburg treating the injured.

KZN Emergency Service's Robert McKenzie: "Paramedics are currently treating two critically injured patients. The exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage and is going to be investigated by the police. Emergency services are still currently at the scene trying to clear the debris that has blocked the road."

