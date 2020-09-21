Arthur Zwane, Dillion Sheppard named Hunt's assistant coaches at Chiefs

Gavin Hunt was appointed head coach on 17 September in a three-year deal.

JOHANNESBURG - Gavin Hunt's backroom staff at Kaizer Chiefs has been bolstered with the appointment of Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as his assistant coaches.

Hunt was appointed head coach on 17 September in a three-year deal.

For Zwane, he makes the step up from MultiChoice Diski Challenge coach.

He also returns to a role he had previously worked under during Vladimir Vermezovic’s reign.

“There is a lot of expectation and the results are demanded,” he said on Monday.

“It helps as a coach, and for my own personal development, to know that I will be working with these guys. I’m going to up my game and I’m more than happy that I have been given the opportunity once more.”

For Sheppard, he finally completes a move to Chiefs having never had a chance to do so when he was a player.

“In 2006, when I came back from Europe (from Greek side Panionios F.C.), I wanted to sign for Kaizer Chiefs,” he revealed.

“Unfortunately, at the time they didn’t have a spot for me and my agent told me I was going to join another club (Mamelodi Sundowns), which I did. So yes, it’s an honour and privilege. I’m here now as a coach. This is a huge opportunity for me to learn and grow.”

With Chiefs wanting to end a five-year trophy drought, Sheppard had this to say on the pressure placed on the coaching staff.

“If you look at last season, the coaches (Ernst Middendorp and Shaun Bartlett) did really well and almost got the team over the line, but unfortunately it didn’t happen. We’ve come in now and hopefully, we can spark a little fire and get something going. And we know a big team like Kaizer Chiefs needs to win trophies and we know the challenges ahead.”