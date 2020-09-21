Zondo says Zuma appearance dates non-negotiable, warns of summons

Chairperson of the state capture commission deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that Zuma’s main reason for not appearing as expected this week was that he was preparing for his trial.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has set down 16 to 20 November for former President Jacob Zuma to appear at the state capture commission and he warned that these dates were not up for negotiation.

Zondo said that he would issue a summons on 9 October if Zuma’s lawyers fail to confirm by that date.

The deputy chief justice said that Zuma’s main reason for not appearing as expected this week was that he is preparing for his trial.

Zondo has confirmed that Zuma’s lawyers wrote to notify him that he would not appear this week and they also said that due to his age, his doctors had advised him to limit his movements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zuma’s lawyers wanted to discuss agreeable dates but Zondo said that the commission would not negotiate.

He said that he did not want to comment on Zuma’s reasons.

