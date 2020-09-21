WCED urges police to prioritise investigation into Grabouw principal's murder

Zameka Mfubesi (46) was shot and killed in the Overberg town close to the N2 highway on Friday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has called on the SAPS to urgently prioritise their investigation into the murder of a Grabouw school principal.

Mfubesi was the head of Umyezo Wama Apile High School.

The motive for her murder is still unknown at this stage.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer said that she was saddened by the senseless act of violence.

"Our district officials have been at the school, along with councillors, to see how we can support them. Ms Mfubesi has been described by her colleagues as having been a dynamic and beautiful person. This is a tremendous loss for the school as well as the WCED."

Police said that no arrests have yet been made in connection with Mfubesi's death and their probe into the deadly attack was still under way.

