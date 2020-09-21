Suspects caught with crayfish worth more then R6m due in court

Grabouw police nabbed the pair during an intelligence-driven operation at the start of the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Two men arrested for the possession of crayfish worth more than R6 million will make their first court appearance on Monday.

Officers stopped the suspects after receiving information about a vehicle travelling on the N2 highway transporting crayfish.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "They saw the vehicle and stopped it. A search was conducted and policed seized 12,807 tails and 377 full-sized crayfish. Two suspects, aged 43 and 50, were arrested."

#sapsWC Grabouw #SAPS seized crayfish worth an estimated street value of R6.5 million on 18/09. Two men aged 43 and 50 were arrested and will appear in court on Monday, 21 September 2020. NPhttps://t.co/Sj7hC8qBxT pic.twitter.com/hFUIUsCVMh — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 19, 2020

