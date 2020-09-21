20°C / 22°C
Suspects caught with crayfish worth more then R6m due in court

Grabouw police nabbed the pair during an intelligence-driven operation at the start of the weekend.

Western Cape police arrested two men for the possession of crayfish worth more than R6 million. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Western Cape police arrested two men for the possession of crayfish worth more than R6 million. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Two men arrested for the possession of crayfish worth more than R6 million will make their first court appearance on Monday.

Grabouw police nabbed the pair during an intelligence-driven operation at the start of the weekend.

Officers stopped the suspects after receiving information about a vehicle travelling on the N2 highway transporting crayfish.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "They saw the vehicle and stopped it. A search was conducted and policed seized 12,807 tails and 377 full-sized crayfish. Two suspects, aged 43 and 50, were arrested."

